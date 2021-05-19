UK: ICO fines contact-tracing service for using personal data for marketing

May 192021
 
From the Information Commissioner’s Office:

The ICO has fined a company for sending direct marketing emails to people who provided their personal data for contact tracing purposes.

Tested.me Ltd (TML) of St Albans, provides digital contact tracing services which work by offering people a QR code to scan when arriving at businesses’ premises.

The company sent nearly 84,000 nuisance emails at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic between September and November last year, when businesses were using private QR code providers to collect personal data to meet the government’s contact tracing rules.

