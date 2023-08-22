UK: ICO consultation on the draft biometric data guidance

From the Information Commissioner’s Office:

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is producing guidance on biometric data and biometric technologies.

The first phase of this guidance (draft biometric data guidance) is now published for public consultation.

The second phase of this guidance (biometric classification and data protection) will include a call for evidence early next year.

The draft biometric data guidance explains how data protection law applies when you use biometric data in biometric recognition systems. We have been listening to views on biometrics to inform our work in this area, including a British Youth Forum and Citizens’ Biometrics Council.

The consultation will run from 18 August to 20 October 2023.

Read more about the consultation.