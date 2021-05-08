UK: Hospital medic lost boxes of private patient data while conducting study without approval

Jonathan Humphries reports:

A senior medic has been suspended after running a clinical trial using sensitive medical information without permission of his hospital.

Miguel Martin Garcia, a band 8 physiotherapist at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, used patient consent forms headed with the trust’s branding and carted off boxes of patient records to a private practice.

His decision to avoid the process of obtaining research approval, a process which would have taken three to four months, blew up in his face when he reported his own research data missing.