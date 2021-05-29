UK: Health workers ‘fear that flagging child abuse will breach data laws’

Fiona Hamilton, George Greenwood, and Paul Morgan-Bentley report:

Health professionals are failing to tell police about child rape victims because they fear it will breach data protection requirements, one of the country’s most senior police officers has said.

Simon Bailey, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for child protection, said the failure to share information with police was one of the most significant obstacles in tackling child sexual exploitation (CSE).

He accused agencies, including sexual health clinics, of being overly cautious and not passing on intelligence about grooming and abuse when they should.