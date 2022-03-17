UK: GP is struck off after she leaked confidential details on Instagram to cosmetic doctor about young female patient who was suing him for botched lip fillers

Stewart Carr reports:

A former Harley Street doctor has been struck off after she divulged details to a cosmetic surgeon and his lawyer about a patient who was planning to sue him for alleged botched cosmetic treatment.

Dr Natasha Ranga, 38, became involved in the dispute after the unnamed woman messaged her on Instagram for help while complaining that lip fillers given to her were ‘too lumpy.’

Initially Ranga, a private practice GP who has treated [redacted] in the past, held a consultation with the patient and agreed with her complaint. She even advised her to go to the General Medical Council with her concerns.