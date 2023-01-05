UK: East Ayrshire Council launch immediate ‘data breach’ probe after claims ‘vulnerable’ child’s picture was used on social media

Jan 052023
 
 January 5, 2023  Posted by  Breaches, Non-U.S., Youth & Schools

Paul Behan reports:

East Ayrshire Council has today launched an internal investigation over allegations they’ve broken the law on protecting the identity of vulnerable children.

Ayrshire Live can reveal that the local authority has launched a probe after a complaint was raised following the alleged publication of a vulnerable child’s picture on a school social media platform.

It is further claimed that this is the THIRD time the vulnerable child’s picture was used – without permission.

Read more at Daily Record.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.