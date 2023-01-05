UK: East Ayrshire Council launch immediate ‘data breach’ probe after claims ‘vulnerable’ child’s picture was used on social media
Jan 052023
January 5, 2023 Breaches, Non-U.S., Youth & Schools
Paul Behan reports:
East Ayrshire Council has today launched an internal investigation over allegations they’ve broken the law on protecting the identity of vulnerable children.
Ayrshire Live can reveal that the local authority has launched a probe after a complaint was raised following the alleged publication of a vulnerable child’s picture on a school social media platform.
It is further claimed that this is the THIRD time the vulnerable child’s picture was used – without permission.
Read more at Daily Record.