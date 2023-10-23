UK Court Blocks UK ICO Fine and Enforcement Against Clearview AI

Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:
On October 17, 2023, The First-tier Tribunal of the UK General Regulatory Chamber allowed an appeal by Clearview AI Inc. (“Clearview”) against an enforcement notice and fine issued by the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (“ICO”).
On May 18, 2022, the ICO issued an enforcement notice requiring that Clearview delete the personal data of UK individuals collected through the use of its facial recognition technology and held in its database (the “Notice”), as well as a fine of £7.5 million, alleging several violations under the EU and UK General Data Protection Regulations (“GDPR”). Clearview appealed the Notice and fine, disputing that it had infringed the GDPR, and that the ICO had jurisdiction to issue the Notice and fine.
Read more at Privacy & Information Security Law Blog.