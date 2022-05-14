UK Announces Data Reform Bill

Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:

On May 10, 2022, as part of the Queen’s Speech, the UK government announced its intention to introduce a Data Reform Bill (the “Bill”). The UK government’s background and briefing notes to the Queen’s Speech state that the purpose of the Bill is to “take advantage of the benefits of Brexit to create a world class data rights regime…that reduces burdens on businesses, boosts the economy, helps scientists to innovate and improves the lives of people in the UK.”

The Bill will seek to modernize the UK Information Commissioner’s Office (“ICO”), providing it with the power to take “stronger action” against businesses that breach data rules, while also requiring the ICO to be accountable to Parliament and the public. The background and briefing notes further state that the Bill will focus on a flexible, “outcomes-focused” approach rather than “box-ticking,” and will simplify the rules relating to the use of personal data for research purposes, to promote the UK as a science and technology “superpower.”