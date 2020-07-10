UK and Aussie privacy watchdogs to investigate Clearview AI

Jamie Davies reports:

Privacy authorities in the UK and Australia have announced a joint investigation into Clearview AI, a US firm which provides facial recognition technologies.

In what might be seen as an ironic sequence of events, as the US acts the international cheerleader to combat the Chinese threat to cybersecurity and privacy, two of its allies launch a privacy investigation into one of its own firms. This is also set against a backdrop of police and intelligence authorities allegedly abusing privacy rights with the implementation of biased facial recognition technologies in various US cities.