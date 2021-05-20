UK: Amex fined for sending four million unlawful emails

May 202021
Fromt he Information Commissioner’s Office:
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has fined American Express Services Europe Limited (Amex) £90,000 for sending more than four million marketing emails to customers who did not want to receive them.
The ICO began investigating when it received complaints from Amex customers who were getting marketing emails despite having opted out from them. The emails included details on the rewards of shopping online with Amex; getting the most out of using the card and encouraging customers to download the Amex app. Amex had rejected its customers’ complaints saying the emails were servicing emails and not marketing.
