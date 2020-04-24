UK: A Recent Prosecution for a Criminal Offence Under the Freedom of Information Act 2000 Illustrates How Forgiving Our Data Protection Act 2018 is

DLA Piper writes:

Facts of the matter

On 11 March 2020, the ICO brought its first successful conviction under the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (“FOIA”).

An individual had made a Freedom of Information (“FOI”) request to the council for an audio recording of a council meeting. The requester was advised by the clerk that the recording had been deleted in line with council policy.

The clerk had been aware of the FOI request and had nevertheless then deleted the recording in the days that followed.