Uber, Lyft to share data on drivers banned for sexual, physical assault

 March 12, 2021

One of the things that has always been an issue is that sex offenders may move from job to job without former employers ever being able to warn others due to privacy laws that protect employees’ privacy. So it was a bit of a pleasant surprise to read that Uber and Lyft will share data on banned drivers. Charlie Osborne reports:

Uber and Lyft will share information on drivers that have been banned from their platforms for reasons including sexual and physical assault.

The Industry Sharing Safety Program, announced on Thursday, will be managed by workforce solutions provider HireRight.

If drivers are banned from working on one of the firms’ platforms for “serious” safety incidents, at present, they could theoretically move to the other and resume work either as passenger transport or for delivery services.

Read more on ZDNet.

 

