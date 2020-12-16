Uber defends sexual assault victims’ privacy, gets fined $59 million

Dec 162020
 
 December 16, 2020  Posted by  Business, Govt

Timothy B. Lee writes:

The California Public Utility Commission has slapped Uber with a $59 million fine for refusing to hand over detailed records about more than 1,200 alleged sexual assaults involving Uber drivers in California between 2017 and 2019.

“The CPUC has been insistent in its demands that we release the full names and contact information of sexual assault survivors without their consent,” Uber said in a Monday statement. “We opposed this shocking violation of privacy, alongside many victims’ rights advocates.”

Read more on Ars Technica.

