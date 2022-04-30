U.S. State Legislative and Industry Self-Regulatory Efforts to Fill Gaps in Children’s Online Privacy

Apr 302022
 
 April 30, 2022  Posted by  Laws, Online, U.S., Youth & Schools

Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:

On April 19, 2022, the California state legislature and an industry self-regulatory group each separately took steps to enhance online privacy protections for children who are not covered by the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (“COPPA”), which applies only to personal information collected online from children under the age of 13.

Read more at Privacy & Information Security Law Blog.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.