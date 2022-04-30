U.S. State Legislative and Industry Self-Regulatory Efforts to Fill Gaps in Children’s Online Privacy
Apr 302022
April 30, 2022 Laws, Online, U.S., Youth & Schools
Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:
On April 19, 2022, the California state legislature and an industry self-regulatory group each separately took steps to enhance online privacy protections for children who are not covered by the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (“COPPA”), which applies only to personal information collected online from children under the age of 13.
