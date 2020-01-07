U.S. starts collecting DNA from some migrants, including teens

So many people didn’t pay careful attention to a law passed in 2005, it seems.

CBS News reports:

The Trump administration began implementing a pilot program Monday to collect DNA samples from certain migrants and immigrants in U.S. immigration custody, including teenagers and green card holders. It’s the first stage of a controversial and sweeping plan.

Border Patrol officers in the Detroit sector of the border with Canada and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel at the Eagle Pass, Texas port of entry along the U.S.-Mexico frontier have been instructed to collect DNA from certain migrants. The samples are from cheek swabs. The biometric information would be used to create profiles in a massive national criminal database run by the FBI.