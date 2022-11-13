U.S. judge rejects Biden administration’s LGBT health protections

Nov 132022
November 13, 2022 Court, Healthcare, Laws, U.S.
Nate Raymond reports:
Nov 11 (Reuters) – A federal judge in Texas ruled on Friday that President Joe Biden’s administration had wrongly interpreted an Obamacare provision as barring health care providers from discriminating against gay and transgender people.
U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo ruled that a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2020 holding that a law barring workplace discrimination protects gay and transgender employees did not apply to the healthcare law.
