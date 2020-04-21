U.S. judge blocks Twitter’s bid to reveal government surveillance requests

Kanishka Singh reports:

 Twitter Inc will not be able to reveal surveillance requests it received from the U.S. government after a federal judge accepted government arguments that this was likely to harm national security after a near six-year long legal battle.

The social media company had sued the U.S. Department of Justice in 2014 to be allowed to reveal, as part of its “Draft Transparency Report”, the surveillance requests it received. It argued its free-speech rights were being violated by not being allowed to reveal the details

h/t, Joe Cadillic

