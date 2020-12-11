U.S. health officials propose changes to medical privacy rules to smooth info sharing in crises

AP reports:
Urged on by hospitals, doctors and patients, U.S. health officials are proposing changes to medical privacy rules that could ease information sharing in crisis situations.
Trump administration officials at the Department of Health and Human Services say their proposal, being released Thursday, adapts lessons learned from the opioid epidemic and the coronavirus pandemic.
You can read HHS’s full press release here, but of note:
Public comments on the NPRM [Notice of Proposed Rulemaking] will be due 60 days after publication of the NPRM in the Federal Register. The NPRM may be viewed or downloaded from HHS’s website at https://www.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/hhs-ocr-hipaa-nprm.pdf – PDF.*
* People using assistive technology may not be able to fully access information in this file. For assistance, contact the HHS Office for Civil Rights at (800) 368-1019, TDD toll-free: (800) 537-7697, or by emailing [email protected].