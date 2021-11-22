U.S. FTC recommended lawsuit against Amazon over privacy breaches at Ring – the Information

Nov 222021
 
 November 22, 2021  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Govt

Reuters reports:

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recommended filing a lawsuit against Amazon.com Inc  over privacy and data security breaches in the e-commerce giant’s home security unit, Ring, earlier this year, the Information reported on Monday.

FTC Chair Lina Khan, however, moved to suspend the recommendation following settlement negotiations with Amazon, according to the report that cites people familiar with the matter.

Read more on Reuters. The Information requires a paid subscription.

