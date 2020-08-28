U.S. Customs Opens Mass Searches of Data on Confiscated Traveler Smartphones, Computers

Theodore F. Claypoole of Womble Bond Dickinson writes:

I am an advocate of providing law enforcement officers the newest technology to do their jobs well.

If there is a recording of an event, the police should be able to use it.

If a stingray can capture cell phone conversation, with appropriate procedural limitation, an officer should be able to listen and record.

[…]

But I am concerned about reports that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency is now building a searchable database of all of the data taken off of devices seized from travelers over the years.