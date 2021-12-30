U.S. Court Denies Access to Defendant’s Hard Drive in Online Piracy Case

Dec 302021
 
 December 30, 2021  Posted by  Business, Court

Ernesto van der Sar discusses a California piracy case where the defendant objected to Strike 3’s request for a copy of his hard drive and access to his cloud hosting accounts because the request would result in Strike 3 obtaining personal and private information such as family photos as well as attorney-client privileged communications.

In this case, the judge agreed with the defendant and rejected Strike 3’s proposed solutions.

Read about the issue on TorrentFreak. A copy of U.S. Magistrate Judge Sheri Pym’s order on Strike 3’s request to compel discovery responses is available on Torrent Freak, here (pdf).

 

 

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.