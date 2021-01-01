U.S. Announces New Rules For Drones And Their Operators

Jan 012021
January 1, 2021 Govt, Surveillance, U.S.
Jaclyn Diaz reports:
Federal regulators have issued new guidelines allowing drones to operate at night and over people — a change in the rules that could expand the use of the machines for commercial deliveries.
The new rules from the Federal Aviation Administration will also require remote identification technology so that the machines can be identifiable from the ground. The FAA said this standard will address security concerns and make drones easier to track.
Read more on NPR.
The press release from the FAA can be found here.
