U.S. AI, IoT, CAV, and Privacy Legislative Update – Third Quarter 2022

Anna Hevia, Jayne Ponder, Olivia Dworkin, Tyler Holbrook, Jennifer Johnson, and Nicholas Xenakis of Covington and Burling write:
This quarterly update summarizes key legislative and regulatory developments in the third quarter of 2022 related to Artificial Intelligence (“AI”), the Internet of Things (“IoT”), connected and autonomous vehicles (“CAVs”), and data privacy and cybersecurity.
This quarter, Congress has continued to focus on the American Data Privacy Protection Act (“ADPPA”) (H.R. 8152), which would regulate the collection and use of personal information and includes specific requirements for AI systems. Disagreements over the legislation’s preemption of state laws and creation of a private right of action continue to stall the its progress. Separately, the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) announced an Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to solicit input on questions related to privacy and automated decision-making systems. The notice cites to the FTC’s prior guidance related to IoT devices.
