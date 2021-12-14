U.S. AI and IoT Legislative Update – Year-End 2021

Jennifer Johnson, Layth Elhassani, Jayne Ponder, Andrew Longhi, Tyler Holbrook, Lindsay Brewer, James Yoon, and Nira Pandya of Covington and Burling write:
As 2021 comes to a close, we will be sharing the key legislative and regulatory updates for artificial intelligence (“AI”), the Internet of Things (“IoT”), connected and automated vehicles (“CAVs”), and privacy this month. Lawmakers introduced a range of proposals to regulate AI, IoT, CAVs, and privacy as well as appropriate funds to study developments in these emerging spaces. In addition, from developing a consumer labeling program for IoT devices to requiring the manufacturers and operators of CAVs to report crashes, federal agencies have promulgated new rules and issued guidance to promote consumer awareness and safety. We are providing this year-end round up in four parts. In this post, we detail AI updates in Congress, state legislatures, and federal agencies.
