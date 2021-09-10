U.K. Health Department to End Data Contract With Palantir

Sep 102021
September 10, 2021 Business, Healthcare, Non-U.S.
Bloomberg Law reports:
The U.K. government is ending a data deal with Palantir Technologies Inc., following criticism from privacy groups about the lack of transparency on how the contracts were awarded to the U.S. data giant.
The Department of Health and Social Care put out a tender in August to shift its Adult Social Care Dashboard away from third-party providers to its own system, built by BAE Systems Plc, Europe’s largest defense firm, according to public documents.
