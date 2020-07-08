Two Years of Carpenter

Jul 082020
July 8, 2020 Court, Surveillance, U.S.
Lauren Moxley and Shane Rogers of Covington & Burling write:
Last month marks two years since the Supreme Court held, in Carpenter v. United States, that the Fourth Amendment applies to cell phone company records that detail a cell phone user’s location and movements. Under Carpenter, police are generally required to use a warrant to obtain seven days or more of a user’s cell-site location information from phone companies.
