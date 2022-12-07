Two women who allege they were stalked and harassed using AirTags are suing Apple

Ayana Archie reports:

Two women are suing Apple over its AirTags, claiming the trackers made it easier for them to be stalked and harassed.

The women filed a class-action lawsuit Monday in the U.S. Northern District Court of California and said Apple has not done enough to protect the product from being used illicitly.

Apple introduced AirTags in 2021. They retail for $29 and work by connecting to iPhones and iPads via Bluetooth. They have been billed as a close-range alternative to the company’s built-in Find My technology, which provides an approximate location.