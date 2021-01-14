Two school bus drivers suspended for attending Capitol rally sue county superintendent

Chris Dickerson reports:
MARTINSBURG – Two Jefferson County school bus drivers have sued the county school superintendent after they were suspended for attending the rally last week that led to the storming of the U.S. Capitol.
Tina Renner and Pamela McDonald filed their lawsuit January 11 in U.S. District Court against Dr. Bondy Shay Gibson.
According to their complaint, Renner and McDonald are supporters of President Trump who rode on a bus chartered by the Frederick County (Maryland) Conservative Club to attend the January 6 rally in Washington, D.C.
Read more on West Virginia Records.
As much as I may disagree with their political views, just going to D.C. and being at the rally or near the capitol is not a crime, and what this district did sounds like discrimination based on political views. In my view, this is a workplace and privacy issue — and speech issue — about what employees can do in their own time. If their only activities were as described in their lawsuit, then I do hope they prevail.