Twitter’s Jack Dorsey sued by shareholder; allegedly disregarded user privacy to benefit Square

Alexis Keenan reports:

Twitter (TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey was sued on Monday by a shareholder claiming he breached his fiduciary duties to the social media company by giving advertisers broad access to users’ private data. The shareholder, suing on behalf of Twitter, alleges that the other company Dorsey heads, payments company Square (SQ), “benefitted wildly from this disregard for privacy.”

The plaintiff is asking the court for an order requiring Dorsey to either devote himself full-time to his position as CEO of Twitter, or resign, as well as orders requiring that Twitter take actions to reform and improve its corporate governance and procedures to protect the company and its stockholders from alleged violations.