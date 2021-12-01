Twitter will take down pictures of people posted without their permission.

Dec 012021
A new policy may simultaneously please privacy advocates in principle while concerning civil libertarians and free speech advocates. Kate Conger reports:
A sweeping expansion of Twitter’s policy against posting private information was met with backlash shortly after the company announced it on Tuesday, as Twitter users questioned whether the policy would be practical to enforce.
Twitter’s new policy states that photos or videos of private individuals that are posted without their permission will be taken down at their request.
Read more in The New York Times.