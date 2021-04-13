Twitter User Presses Claims Over Use Of Phone Numbers For Ad Targeting

Apr 132021
 
 April 13, 2021  Posted by  Business, Court

Wendy Davis reports:

A Washington state resident is pressing her bid to proceed with a lawsuit accusing Twitter of violating a state law by inadvertently drawing on users’ phone numbers for ad targeting.

Last month, U.S. Magistrate Judge Brian Tsuchida in Seattle recommended dismissing the lawsuit, on the grounds that Twitter’s alleged conduct didn’t amount to a violation of the state law.

On Friday, lawyers for Darlin Gray asked U.S. District Court Judge Richard Jones to reject that recommendation and allow the lawsuit to proceed.

Read more on MediaPost

via @Joe Cadillic

