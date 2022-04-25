Twitter, under shareholder pressure, begins deal talks with Musk

Apr 252022
 
 April 25, 2022  Posted by  Business

So maybe those who breathed a sigh of relief when it seemed Elon’s attempt to buy Twitter  failed breathed out too soon. It now seems that negotiations are going on for Musk to buy Twitter. Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Greg Roumeliotis report:

Twitter Inc. kicked off deal negotiations with Elon Musk on Sunday after he wooed many of the social media company’s shareholders with financing details on his $43 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said.

The company’s decision to engage with Musk, taken earlier on Sunday, does not mean that it will accept his $54.20 per share bid, the sources said. It signifies, however, that Twitter is now exploring whether a sale of the company to Musk is possible on attractive terms, the sources added.

Read more at Reuters.

What, if anything, will be the impact on user privacy?

