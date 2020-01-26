Twitter Tells Facial Recognition Trailblazer to Stop Using Site’s Photos

 January 26, 2020

Kashmir Hill reports:

A mysterious company that has licensed its powerful facial recognition technology to hundreds of law enforcement agencies is facing attacks from Capitol Hill and from at least one Silicon Valley giant.

Twitter sent a letter this week to the small start-up company, Clearview AI, demanding that it stop taking photos and any other data from the social media website “for any reason” and delete any data that it previously collected, a Twitter spokeswoman said. The cease-and-desist letter, sent on Tuesday, accused Clearview of violating Twitter’s policies.

Read more on the NY Times.

