Twitter Says Has Appointed Officials to Comply With India Rules

Aug 062021
 
 August 6, 2021  Posted by  Business, Non-U.S., Online

Upmanyu Trivedi reports:

Twitter Inc. told an Indian court it has appointed permanent executives to comply with the nation’s rules, a move that could ease tension between the social media giant and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

The U.S.-based company appointed a Chief Compliance Officer-cum-Grievance Officer and a nodal officer as required under India’s new information technology rules, Twitter’s lawyer Sajan Poovayya told the Delhi High court at a hearing Friday.

Read more on Bloomberg.

