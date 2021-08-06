Twitter Says Has Appointed Officials to Comply With India Rules

Aug 062021
Upmanyu Trivedi reports:
Twitter Inc. told an Indian court it has appointed permanent executives to comply with the nation’s rules, a move that could ease tension between the social media giant and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.
The U.S.-based company appointed a Chief Compliance Officer-cum-Grievance Officer and a nodal officer as required under India’s new information technology rules, Twitter’s lawyer Sajan Poovayya told the Delhi High court at a hearing Friday.
Read more on Bloomberg.