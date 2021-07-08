Twitter Pledges to ‘Fully Comply’ With India Internet Rules

Jul 082021
Saritha Rai and Upmanyu Trivedi report:
Twitter Inc. pledged to “fully comply” with India’s new internet regulations, caving in a dispute with the government over rules that critics say curtail privacy and free speech.
The U.S. social media giant has appointed an interim chief compliance officer, will name a grievance officer by July 11 and set up an India office in eight weeks, a lawyer for the company told the Delhi High Court on Thursday. These are some of the requirements under Intermediary rules issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in February.
