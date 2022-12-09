Twitter Files: Elon Musk’s Twitter Leak Raises Concern Over External Access to User Data

Dec 092022
 
 December 9, 2022  Posted by  Business, Govt, Laws, Online

Kurt Wagner reports:

Elon Musk is giving outside writers unprecedented access to internal Twitter information, instructing the current head of trust and safety to provide screenshots of users’ accounts.

Screenshots showing internal systems restricted to a relatively small number of people in charge of moderating content were shared by journalist Bari Weiss on Thursday. The images carry a watermark — a translucent label — indicating they were taken from the employee view of Twitter’s trust and safety head, Ella Irwin.

[…]

Musk said earlier this month that Weiss and another writer, Matt Taibbi, have unfettered access to the Twitter Files. People with knowledge of Twitter’s systems are concerned that such broad access could leave Twitter in violation of its 2022 privacy agreement with the Federal Trade Commission.

Read more at Gadgets360.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.