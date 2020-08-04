Twitter Expects to Pay Up to $250 Million in FTC Fine Over Alleged Privacy Violations

Todd Spangler reports:

Twitter disclosed that it anticipates being forced to pay an FTC fine of $150 million to $250 million related to alleged violations over the social network’s use of private data for advertising.

The company revealed the expected scope of the fine in a 10-Q filing with the SEC. Twitter said that on July 28 it received a draft complaint from the Federal Trade Commission alleging the company violated a 2011 consent order, which required Twitter to establish an information-security program designed to “protect non-public consumer information.”

Read more on Variety.  You can also find coverage on the New York Times.

