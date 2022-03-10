Twitter creates Tor onion site for those encountering censorship of its clear net site

Mar 102022
March 10, 2022 Online
Waqas reports:
While Russia is blocking and banning social media platforms in the wake of its attack on Ukraine, Twitter has announced to launch Tor Onion Service to allow users continued access to the site. Simply put: you can now access Twitter on dark web without the need of using VPN although it is advised to use VPN at all times.
Read more at HackRead.
You can find Twitter’s onion site at:
https://twitter3e4tixl4xyajtrzo62zg5vztmjuricljdp2c5kshju4avyoid[.]onion/
(Remember to delete the purple bracket symbols in the URL above).