Twitter cans 2FA service provider over surveillance claims

MalwareBytes Labs writes:
Twitter is transitioning away from from its two-factor authentication (2FA) provider, Mitto AG, a Swiss communications company.
The social media giant broke the news to US Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon. It is noted that Twitter’s decision to move away from Mitto AG came after allegations that its co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Ilja Gorelik, sold access to Mitto’s networks to surveillance technology firms. Talking to Bloomberg, an aide close to Wyden said that Twitter cited media reports as a significant factor for its decision.
In December, Bloomberg reported that Gorelik had sold access to Mitto’s networks between 2017 and 2018. The companies that bought the access reportedly used it to help governments conduct secret surveillance against users through their phones.
h/t, @fanCRTCProfling