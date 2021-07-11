Twitter appoints resident grievance officer in India to comply with new internet rules

Jul 112021
 
 July 11, 2021  Posted by  Business, Non-U.S., Online

Manish Singh reports:

Twitter has appointed a resident grievance officer in India days after the American social media firm said to have lost the liability protection on user-generated content in the South Asian nation over non-compliance with local IT rules.

On Sunday, Twitter identified Vinay Prakash as its new resident grievance officer and shared a way to contact him as required by India’s new IT rules, which was unveiled in February this year and went into effect in late May. Twitter has also published a compliance report, another requirement listed in the new rules.

Read more on TechCrunch.

