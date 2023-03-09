Twitter again wants dismissal of class action over sale of contact information

John O’Brien reports:

Twitter is again asking a San Francisco federal court to toss a class action lawsuit over the sale of its users’ information.

Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim on Dec. 6 granted Twitter’s motion to dismiss Lauren Price’s lawsuit. The company argued Price knew what she was signing up for when she submitted her contact information.

Twitter provided ads by matching contact information that she provided with the same contact information that third-party advertisers were already using for marketing purposes. Twitter’s privacy policy says contact information is used for security and advertising reasons.

This disclosure of personally identifiable information that did not lead to actual harm does not amount to standing to bring suit, Judge Kim wrote. She said Price and her lawyers needed to amend their complaint to explain their breach of contract argument better.