Twinning Tales – India’s Data Protection and Competition Laws

Anisha Chand and Tanveer Verma write:
As the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 receives presidential assent and officially graduates to a statute, discourse on the tension between the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act) and the Competition Act, 2002 (Competition Act) has gained momentum. There are two competing ideologies – one that believes that the two laws have inherent conflicts, and the other which believes that the two complement each other with divergence being intuitively rooted in the objectives of the respective legislations. To explain, the Competition Act is designed to preserve and promote the competitive character of markets which ultimately leads to consumer benefits. The DPDP Act, on the other hand, aims to empower individuals by protecting their personal data and allow processing of their data in a lawful manner.
