TSA to expand facial recognition across America

Dec 062022
 
 December 6, 2022  Posted by  Featured News, Surveillance, U.S.

Katyanna Quach reports:

America’s Transport Security Administration, better known as the TSA, has been testing facial recognition software to automatically screen passengers flying across the country in 16 airports. And now it’s looking into rolling it out nationwide next year.

Flyers will be able to pass through security checkpoints by scanning a copy of a government-issued ID, such as a driver’s license stored on their mobile phones, and standing in front of a camera system. The equipment will snap a live photo of their face and check whether it matches with the one captured on their ID.

Read more at The Register.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.