TSA is testing facial recognition at more airports, raising privacy concerns

May 162023
May 16, 2023 Govt, Surveillance, U.S.
Rebecca Santana and Rick Gentilo of AP report:
A passenger walks up to an airport security checkpoint, slips an ID card into a slot and looks into a camera atop a small screen. The screen flashes “Photo Complete” and the person walks through — all without having to hand over their identification to the TSA officer sitting behind the screen.
It’s all part of a pilot project by the Transportation Security Administration to assess the use of facial recognition technology at a number of airports across the country.
