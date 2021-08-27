TSA Controls Public Transit: Orders Americans To Wear Masks On Buses And Trains

Joe Cadillic writes:
For years, Edward Hasbrouck of “Papers Please” has been sounding the alarm over the TSA and DHS. And yours truly, has published numerous articles warning the public about the continued expansion of said organizations under the guise of the War on Terror.
Last week the San Francisco Chronicle reported that the TSA is requiring Americans to wear masks on public transit.
“Passengers will be required to wear masks on the nation’s trains, buses, airplanes and airports through Jan. 18 under a federal mandate extended Tuesday by the Biden administration.”
This is a privacy advocate’s worst fear. What was once considered “fake news” by our mass media is now a reality. This is not a CDC request, it is a TSA federal mandate, which essentially means that the TSA is now in control of America’s public transit.
So mayors and governors no longer have a say? I did not notice what happened/happens to public transportation in Texas and Florida — two states where governors have banned mask mandates in some settings. Under the supremacy clause of the constitution, a federal regulation should trump (no pun intended) a state directive, but will the states challenge the TSA mandate as unconstitutional — or have they challenged it already? I’ve totally not paid sufficient attention to this one. Thankfully, Joe keeps watching out for these developments.