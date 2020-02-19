Trump’s next health care move: Giving Silicon Valley your medical data

Darius Tahir and Adam Cancryn report:

The Trump administration’s push to give patients more control over their health records could turn over a massive trove of very personal data to giant tech companies, app designers and data brokers.

If proposed policy changes go through, patients would be able to download their health records on to their smartphones and direct it to apps of their choice. But there’s a major privacy pitfall: As soon as those records leave the software system of the doctor or hospital, they are no longer protected by HIPAA, the landmark medical privacy law.