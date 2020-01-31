Trump plans to collect DNA from nearly a million immigrants despite charges it violates privacy

Alex Ellerbeck of the Center for Public Integrity writes:

The Trump administration is pushing ahead with a project that could lead to the government collecting DNA from hundreds of thousands of detained immigrants, some as young as 14 years old, alarming civil rights advocates. Once fully underway, the DNA program could become the largest U.S. law enforcement effort to systemically collect genetic material from people not accused of a crime.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) announced in early January that it would begin a pilot project to take genetic samples from detained migrants held in Detroit, on the northern border, and Eagle Pass on the southern.