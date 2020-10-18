Troy, Missouri, Medical Tech Charged With One Count Of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree and Invasion of Privacy

Chris Rhodes reports on a sexual abuse complaint involving a technician at Mercy-Lincoln Hospital in Missouri. This is how the alleged assault began:

Police said the female victim stated at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2020, she was directed by her primary care physician to Urgent Care located within Mercy-Lincoln Hospital for a chest x-ray. After the x-ray was completed she returned home. At approximately 7:30 p.m. she was contacted by a male, who she believed to be the x-ray technician from Mercy-Lincoln to return to the hospital for another chest x-ray due to something of concern. The female victim stated she arrived back at Mercy-Lincoln at approximately 8 p.m.

Would you be suspicious if you had gotten a call like the patient had to come back to the hospital because the doctor wanted more testing? I think a lot of people might have believed it.