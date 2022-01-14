Transplant surgeon who burned his initials into patients’ organs just lost his medical license

Jonathan Edwards reports:

Simon Bramhall finished transplanting the liver inside his patient in 2013 before going back for a final flourish.

Bramhall, now 57, used an electric beam to burn the letters “S” and “B” into the organ he’d just put into the patient.

The doctor had branded the unsuspecting woman’s new liver with his monogram. But another surgeon discovered the initials during a follow-up surgery when the organ failed about a week later.