Tracker pixels in emails are now an ‘endemic’ privacy concern

 February 18, 2021  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Surveillance

Charlie Osborne reports:

Invisible pixels used to track email activity are now an “endemic” issue that breaches our privacy, analysts suggest.

This week, the Hey messaging service analyzed its traffic following a request from the BBC and discovered that roughly two-thirds of emails sent to its users’ private email accounts contained what is known as a “spy pixel.”

Read more on ZDNet.

Related: Spy pixels: how to protect your privacy and see when email tracking pixels are watching your inbox

