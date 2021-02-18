Tracker pixels in emails are now an ‘endemic’ privacy concern

Feb 182021
February 18, 2021 Breaches, Business, Surveillance
Charlie Osborne reports:
Invisible pixels used to track email activity are now an “endemic” issue that breaches our privacy, analysts suggest.
This week, the Hey messaging service analyzed its traffic following a request from the BBC and discovered that roughly two-thirds of emails sent to its users’ private email accounts contained what is known as a “spy pixel.”
Read more on ZDNet.
